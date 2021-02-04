India Top Headlines

Praveen Sinha takes over as acting head of CBI | India News

NEW DELHI: Additional CBI Director Praveen Sinha took over as acting head of the agency on Thursday after incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla’s retirement.

An IPS officer from the 1988 Gujarat cadre, Sinha has served the agency as a police superintendent, deputy inspector general, deputy director, and additional director in two terms between 2000 and 2021.

Former CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla retired on Wednesday after a two-year tenure at the agency.

As the government has not yet appointed his successor, he handed over the interim position to Sinha, who was the highest ranking officer in the agency after Shukla.

The director of the IWC is selected by a committee made up of the Prime Minister, leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha and Chief Justice of India.

Sinha, who was tasked with reviewing the agency’s crime manual after 15 years, also served as an additional secretary in the country’s anti-theft watchdog, the Central Vigilance Commission during 2015-18.

“He has worked in various places across the state in various capacities, from ASP to additional Managing Director. He has also served as Deputy Director of ACB, Ahmedabad in 1996. Praveen Sinha has been associated with the investigation of various superior courts / commissioned superior courts / monitored scams , major bank fraud and financial crimes, serial bomb explosions, etc., “said CBI spokesman RC Joshi.

Sinha was also instrumental in exposing CAT and AIPMT paper leaks.

“It has the unique distinction of having drawn up the manual for the two highest integrity institutions: the Central Oversight Commission Surveillance Manual 2017 and the CBI (Crime) Manual, 2020,” Joshi said.

“He has been involved in various reform and innovative initiatives. Sinha is a member of various reform committees set up by the CVC. He is also a member of the criminal law reform committee set up by the MHA (Ministry of the Interior),” Joshi said.

