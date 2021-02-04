Not allowed to meet farmers on Ghazipur border, opposition MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Parliamentarians from 10 opposition parties wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla on Thursday, saying the situation on the Ghazipur border was like that of the India-Pakistan border and that the condition of the Farmers resembles prisoners in jail.The police prevented 15 MPs from these parties, including SAD, DMK, NCP and Trinamool Congress, from meeting the protesting farmers at the Ghazipur border in the morning.According to SAD deputy Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who coordinated the visit, the leaders were not allowed to cross the barricades and reach the protest site.

In addition to Badal, Supriya Sule from NCP, Kanimozhi and Tiruchi Siva from DMK and Saugata Roy from TMC were part of the delegation, as well as members of the National Conference, RSP and IUML.

After Lok Sabha suspended the session for the day, opposition MPs, including Sule and Roy, met with Birla and handed her the letter in which the police did not allow them to meet with the protesting farmers.

“The impression we have on the Delhi Ghazipur border is like the border between India and Pakistan. The condition of the farmers resembles that of the prisoners in jail,” they said in the letter.

Asked if they live in a “police state,” MPs said that despite elected representatives, they were not allowed to meet with farmers’ representatives.

During a discussion in parliament on Thursday, various opposition parties called on the government to withdraw the three contentious agricultural laws without making them a matter of prestige and not to treat agitators as “enemies.”

Tight security continued in Ghazipur, on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, one of the main places of protest where thousands of farmers are camped out demanding that the Center repeal new agricultural marketing laws enacted last September.

Protesting farmers have expressed fear that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of large corporations.

However, the government has argued that the new laws will provide better opportunities for farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

Eleven rounds of formal talks between the government and protesting farmers’ unions failed to break the deadlock. While the unions have adhered to their main demand to repeal the laws and legal guarantee of the MSP, the government has offered some concessions, including keeping these laws in abeyance for 1 to 1.5 years. Even the Supreme Court has suspended the laws for two months and created a panel to investigate the matter.