No new Covid-19 cases in 47 districts, no deaths in 251 districts in the last 3 weeks | India News

NEW DELHI: Up to 47 districts have reported no new Covid-19 cases and 251 districts have reported no Covid-19-related deaths in the past three weeks, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

India’s cumulative Covid-19 positivity rate is 5.42 percent and the positivity rate last week was 1.82 percent, the secretary said.

At a press conference here, the Union’s health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, said that active cases in the country are less than 1.60 lakhs and declining.

“India’s cumulative Covid-19 positivity rate is 5.42% and is continuously decreasing. The Covid-19 positivity rate last week was 1.82%. There are two states that have 70%. of active cases: Kerala and Maharashtra. Only Maharashtra and Kerala have more than 35,000 active cases of Covid-19. A total of 47 districts have not reported new cases of Covid-19 in the last 3 weeks and 251 districts have not reported any Covid-related death in the last 3 weeks. ” Bhushan said.

“The recovery rate has crossed the 97 percent mark and the death from Covid-19 is also decreasing. India’s cases per million people are 7,819 and the number of deaths per million people is 112. The tests per A million inhabitants are 144,359, “he added. additional.

Bhushan said a total of 45,93,427 doses of vaccines have been administered in the country.

“India has become the fastest country to reach 4 million Covid-19 vaccines. It only took 18 days to administer the first 4 million vaccines. While we are immunizing healthcare and frontline workers across the country , we are using 1239 as sites for vaccination sessions. At the same time, we are using 5912 public hospitals as sites for vaccination, “he added.

Explaining about the evaluation system, a feedback mechanism that is practiced through the Co-Win platform, Bhushan said that a personalized SMS was sent to all beneficiaries one day after vaccination.

“A total of 97 percent of the people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine are satisfied. The results are based on the comments recorded by the vaccinated people. Of 37,10,34,000 people, 5,12,128 have responded,” he said .

“Madhya Pradesh ranks first in immunizing health workers in the state – performance worthy of praise. The state has immunized 73 percent of its health workers in just 18 days,” he added.

Bhushan stated: “There is a very structured and robust AEFI monitoring system in this country. It has been further strengthened in light of Covid-19 vaccination. We have 8563 Adverse Events Post Immunization (AEFI) so far, when we have conducted vaccination in lakhs. This is 0.18 percent of people vaccinated. ”

