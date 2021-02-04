India Top Headlines

India ready to supply weapons systems to countries in the Indian Ocean region: Rajnath Singh | India News

BENGALURU: India is ready to supply various weapons systems, including missiles and electronic warfare systems, to countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Delivering his keynote address at the IOR Defense Ministers Conclave here, he said that the organization of a conclave of countries at the IOR on the sidelines of the international event “Aero India-2021” shows the importance that India attaches to vision. common growth and stability. and constructive engagements with them.

“Our efforts are to synergize resources and efforts in the Indian Ocean, including defense industry industrial cooperation among participating countries,” Singh said.

Many of the IOR countries are becoming globally competitive and developing new technologies, including defense yards for shipbuilding and design, which can be leveraged jointly through regional cooperation efforts, the minister said.

He said that India’s aerospace and defense industries present an attractive and significant opportunity for foreign companies throughout the supply chain to take their cooperation to newer levels.

“India is ready to supply various types of missile systems, light combat aircraft / helicopters, multi-purpose light transport aircraft, warships and patrol boats, artillery systems, tanks, radars, military vehicles, electronic warfare systems and other weapons systems to IOR countries, “he said.

