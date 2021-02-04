Incorrect representation of the map on the WHO website strongly taken by the government; disclaimer post: MEA | India News
NEW DELHI: The government said Thursday that the issue of the “misrepresentation” of the map of India on the World Health Organization (WHO) website was vigorously raised with the world body, after which it published a disclaimer. responsibility on the portal.
The State Minister for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan provided the information in Rajya Sabha in response to a question whether the website map showed the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a totally different color.
“The issue of the incorrect description of the map of India on the WHO website has been vigorously raised with WHO, even at the highest level,” he said in his written response.
“In response, WHO has informed the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva They have put a disclaimer on the portal, “he added.
Muraleedharan said the Indian government’s position on the correct description of its borders has been “unambiguously reiterated.”
The disclaimer, mentioned by the minister, said that the presentation of the “materials” does not imply the expression of any opinion on the part of the WHO on the legal status of any country, territory or zone or of its authorities.
“The designations employed and the presentation of these materials do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of WHO regarding the legal status of any country, territory or area or of its authorities, or regarding the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries,” Agree with the disclaimer cited in the answer.
“The dotted and dashed lines on the maps represent approximate border lines for which there may not yet be full agreement,” he said.
The minister added: “However, the Indian government’s position on the correct description of its borders has been reiterated without ambiguity.”
