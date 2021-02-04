Farmers’ Unions to Political Leaders: Thanks, but no thanks; The movement will remain apolitical | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: On a day when 15 MPs from different political parties tried to reach out to protesting farmers on the Ghazipur border, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a body that groups unions opposed to central farm laws, reiterated Thursday your position. of being apolitical, but said that the support of political parties for this movement was welcome.

“The support of political parties and leaders for this movement is welcome, but in no case will the SKM stage be allowed for political leaders,” said Darshan Pal, peasant leader and one of the members of the Morcha working group.

Although it has been the SKM position from the beginning since they met at the Delhi borders on November 26 last year, peasant leaders, on condition of anonymity, shared that they cannot openly tell political leaders not to go. to the protest sites at once. when your support is really necessary to make the unrest a pan-Indian movement. They also privately recognized the importance of the agricultural organization linked to the left parties, All India Kisan Sabha, in carrying out this movement with the help of the group’s rank and file cadres.

“The leader of any political party cannot speak from any SKM stage,” said Darshan Pal. His comments could be seen as an attempt by the Morcha to protect the movement from accusations that it was financed and carried out by political parties.

“This movement is completely a farmers’ movement and we oppose all unfounded accusations against farmers,” said Darshan Pal on behalf of SKM.

Fifteen parliamentarians including Harsimrat Kaur Badal from SAD, Supriya Sule from NCP, K Kanimozhi and Tiruchi Siva from DMK, Saugata Roy from TMC and leaders from RSP, IUML and the National Conference visited Ghazipur on Thursday. However, the police did not allow them to cross the barricades and reach the protesting farmers who were gathered on the other side of the fence at the protest site.

“Today, 15 MPs representing different political parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari went to the Ghazipur border to express their solidarity with the farmers and demand the immediate repeal of the three hated agricultural laws. We also demand an end to the atrocities committed against farmers who agitate peacefully, ”tweeted Badal, who was a Union minister in the current NDA government before her party left the Alliance in protest against agricultural laws in September of the year. past.

Many of the political leaders, including Jayant Chaudhary of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Delhi’s Senior Deputy Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, and Shiv Sena’s leader Sanjay Raut, previously visited the site of Ghazipur protest and met with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on different days in the last six days.

