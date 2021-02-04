Farmers’ protests turn into a world war on social media as celebrities unite | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The farmers’ strike turned into a full-blown war against social media that crosses international borders on Wednesday.US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, climate activist Greta Thunberg, US House of Representatives foreign affairs committee member Jim Costa, YouTuber Lilly Singh, poet Rupi Kaur, rapper Russ , former adult film star Mia Khalifa, British MP Claudia Webbe and many others poured out in support of the ongoing turmoil following the posting of a Rihanna line on Tuesday. “Why are we not talking about this?” The international pop star with 101 million followers on Twitter had written with the hashtag #FarmersProtest and a CNN report on the Internet shutdown in Delhi.

On the other hand, the actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty, the producer-directors Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, the singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kailash Kher, the cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan and the Shuttler Saina Nehwal they posted tweets with the hashtags India Together and India Against Propaganda that MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had used when sharing a statement.

“The lure of social media hashtags and tabloids, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” MEA said, indirectly reacting to Rihanna’s tweet. The two hashtags had racked up over 759k and 821k tweets as of 10.45pm and were the top trends globally around 10.30pm; #IndiaWithModi was also among the top trends on the microblogging platform with over 262k tweets.

Rihanna’s tweet made her the main trend in India on Wednesday with over 278k retweets and 634k likes around 8 p.m. The hashtag also attracted 1.4 million mentions and reached third place on the global trends list at one point. . Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh sang a song for her, which surpassed nearly 560,000 views on YouTube just nine hours after its release. During the day, Kangana Ranaut investigated Rihanna several times on social media.

“Do not be fooled by any false propaganda against India or its policies. It is important to remain united at this time without any internal fighting,” Devgn posted.

Mangeshkar also posted with the two hashtags. “India is a glorious nation and all Indians hold our heads high. As a proud Indian, I have full faith that whatever issues or problems we face as a country, we are fully equipped to resolve them amicably, keeping the interest of our own. people in mind. Jai Hind, “he wrote.

Meena Harris, daughter of Kamala Harris’s sister and a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School, while drawing parallels between the siege of the Capitol when Donald Trump supporters attacked the Capitol, wrote: “It is no coincidence that the oldest democracy in the world was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under attack. This is related. We should ALL be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmers protesters “. She also shared a photo of women farmers holding a sign that read “Stop killing farmers.” Harris’s tweet had more than 40,000 likes and was shared by more than 18,000 people.

Tendulkar posted: “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. Outside forces can be bystanders but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let us stand together as a nation.” By 10:45 p.m., it had received over 153,000 likes and over 65,000 retweets.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and other ministers such as Hardeep Singh Puri and Gen VK Singh, and UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath also used MEA hashtags to tweet their support for the laws. agricultural. BJP President JP Nadda posted: “We stand together. We stand united against all attempts to smear India through false narratives and propaganda.”

Greta Thunberg, who has more than 4.7 million followers on Twitter, also shared the CNN article originally posted by Rihanna. “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” he wrote. His tweet was also retweeted by 92 thousand people and liked more than 226 thousand times.

In response to Thunberg, economist Shamika Ravi wrote: “The irony! The climate champion supports the agricultural practices that have led to the poisoned land, the disappearance of the water table, and the” cancer trains. “India can definitely do better. India is trying to do better by introducing long-awaited agricultural reforms. Please don’t muddy the waters. ”

Other young climate activists – Vanessa Nakate from Uganda, Jamie Margolin from the US, Elizabeth Wathuti from Kenya – joined the farmers after Delhi-based nine-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam asked for their support.

The global watchdog Human Rights Watch used her official and verified identifier to share Rihanna’s tweet, while condemning the “politically motivated” cases against activists.