Delhi Police Register FIR Against Greta Thunberg | India News

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for sharing a controversial toolkit on farmers’ protests that was removed by the 18-year-old within hours of posting it to her account. TwitterDespite controversy over his toolbox document, Thunberg again extended his support for the “peaceful protest” from farmers on Thursday who claim that the hate he received online will not change his stance.

On Wednesday, the Swedish activist had shared a toolkit “for those who want to help” the farmer-led agitation in India against the three new farm laws that were introduced by the central government last year.

The toolkit, essentially a document, listed details on ways to support the protest, such as starting a Twitter storm and protesting in front of Indian embassies to support farmers’ protests in Delhi.

In addition to Greta, several international celebrities, such as Rihanna and the niece of the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, had given their support to the agricultural unrest that began in November 2020.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting on the borders of Delhi for more than two months demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws and the legal guarantee of a minimum price support for your crops.

Farmers unions announced a nationwide blockade of national and state highways for three hours on Saturday when they would block in protest against the internet ban in areas near their sites of agitation, harassment allegedly imposed by authorities and other issues. .

Farmers’ protest sites on Delhi’s borders have been turned into strongholds with police tightening security and erecting multi-layered barricades to stop the movement of vehicles. Concertina cables have also been laid to keep people on foot out.

The reinforced security measures come after violence during the Republic Day tractor parade by farmers.

