Covid-19: India registers 12,899 new cases | India News

NEW DELHI: With 12,899 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in one day, India’s Covid-19 case count increased to 1,07,90,183, while recoveries increased to 1,04,80,455, according to the data from the Union Ministry of Health updated on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 1.54,703 with 107 new deaths a day, updated data showed at 8 a.m.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 1,04,80,455, raising the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 97.13 percent, while the Covid-19 fatality rate stands at 1.43 percent.

The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,55,025 active coronavirus infections in the country that comprise 1.44 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,92,16,019 samples have been analyzed as of February 3 and 7,42,841 samples have been analyzed on Wednesday.

