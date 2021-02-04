After warning, Twitter suspends accounts linked to turmoil India News

India Top Headlines

BATHINDA: Twitter again suspended or withheld the accounts of some users associated with the farmers’ unrest. At least three accounts, the official Sanyukt Kisan Morcha IT cell, Kisan Ekta Morcha, Tractor2Twitter and BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), are among those that have been suspended.

Tractor2Twitter and BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) have activated other accounts with similar names but limited activity. Twitter had suspended some of the accounts on February 1, six days after the January 26 violence, but they were restored after a few hours on the same day.

However, the new round of suspension comes after the IT ministry warned the microblogging services company on Wednesday to remove inflammatory content or be ready to face jail time and a financial penalty.

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) President Joginder Singh Ugrahan said: “The central government succeeded in getting Twitter to suspend farmers’ accounts, and yet our protest is gaining ground.” IT executive Bhavjit Singh, who runs Tractor2Twitter, said: “We received an email from Twitter about objections to the execution of several accounts with similar or identical names and asking for clarification. We have clarified but have not received any response yet.”