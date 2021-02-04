After a Shaky 2020, Here’s How to Restore Balance in Your Life | India News

India Top Headlines

True wellness lies in much more than earning wealth. Now more than ever,

it’s about finding the right balance between the physical,

, social and financial health

If 2020 left you powerless, you are not alone. Nothing, from health to finances, seemed to be under his control. A question mark hung over his work and his ability to keep paying bills. Each day was marked by anxiety and the social isolation of the confinement. Studies including the UN Happiness Index and Gallup polls show that Indians weren’t very happy even before Covid arrived, but the pandemic has further reduced India’s well-being.

Routines are a balancing act at best, but in the year of Covid, all balancing was done on a razor’s edge. You were homebound, but the office was invading your personal time. Exercise, relaxation and recreation were sacrificed. ICICI Lombard’s 2020 India Wellbeing Index survey, based on 3,866 respondents in 19 cities, shows that despite proper awareness, people were unable to do the things that make life meaningful.

But 2021 doesn’t have to be the same. Here’s a 6-point action plan to help you find the balance you’ve lost over the past 10 months.

Body

The health-body-mind-health link has been known since ancient times and the Indians rightly recognize physical fitness as the foundation of well-being. In the India Wellness Index survey, the vast majority of respondents expressed a desire to follow an exercise regimen.

However, not all acted accordingly. In addition to a lack of motivation and facilities, a lack of time and the burden of other responsibilities can be obstacles to a daily exercise routine. Stress also affects eating habits. Since diet and exercise are the building blocks of fitness, working on these two will increase your well-being. Staying in shape is even more important now because lifestyle diseases like diabetes increase the risk of Covid.

Despite a high fitness awareness score; Indians score considerably lower in action – fewer people exercise regularly despite knowing its benefits.

Mind

Mental health is the second major component of well-being, according to survey participants.

A happy state of mind is necessary to achieve your goals, whether they relate to eating well and exercising, or moving up the race. Marathons, for example, are both a test of physical endurance and mental toughness. While there is a high level of awareness about ways to cope with stress, the lack of helplines and counselors prevents people from receiving timely psychological help. The Internet can fill the void with its treasure trove of lectures on spirituality and psychology, and guided lessons on meditation and breathing techniques.

Family

In India, family is still important to a sense of well-being and is rated higher by respondents than money. Most feel responsible for ensuring the well-being of their family, but cannot find enough time for it. The difficulty has always been greater in the subways where most of the day is spent working outside the home. Covid has made things worse by breaking the boundaries of work and home. The outside world can now intrude at any time. It may seem difficult, but the only way to fix this is to redraw the old lines to reserve time together.

An important part of the Indians do not know ways to find time to spend with the family, despite feeling the responsibility to do so. India also has one of the highest proportions of overworked workers in the world: 13.6% reported working more than 60 hours a week

Money

The role of money in well-being diminishes as you acquire more, but it is still essential for meeting your immediate needs and for a sense of security. The survey found that most Indians not only do not attach much importance to financial well-being, they are also unprepared for financial crises. Many of the survey participants said they were uninsured and had not made investments to secure their future. This is a recipe for stress and anxiety, since the uncertainty about the future will not allow you to enjoy the present, eroding your physical, mental and family well-being. So, start by insuring yourself and your family against risks and invest to grow your money.

In general, Indians perform poorly on financial well-being, and large numbers do not know how to prepare for unforeseen crises and how to manage their finances. A major factor is the lack of access to reliable information. An S&P survey found that only 24% of Indians are financially literate, the lowest among BRICS countries and lower than the world average of 33%. Not surprisingly, then, India is the second most uninsured country after China.

Work

Even in a work-from-home environment, the workplace demands the most commitment of your time, yet workplace happiness ranks second to last on people’s list of well-being factors. The survey says that while a large number of respondents are aware of ways to ensure work-life balance, not many do. This is a concerning finding for both employers and employees as it affects productivity, innovation, and ultimately the bottom line. Covid has made achieving a work-life balance more difficult due to remote working, but improving communication with your team can help you become more involved in your work.

Indians are struggling with well-being in the workplace – not enough people know how to strike a work-life balance and complain about a lack of support from their employers.

Residents of major metropolitan cities such as Delhi and Mumbai reported the worst well-being scores in the workplace, particularly those in the 18-24 age group. Studies have found that happiness in the workplace can increase productivity by 13% and innovation and creativity by 300%.

Community

Social life is now the least important determinant of well-being, but only because Covid has removed it from the menu. However, people cannot thrive without social interaction, and complete isolation affects mental health, which in turn affects their physical health, job performance, finances, and family life. Therefore, it is important to keep in touch with friends and neighbors safely, through digital means and in person, when possible. None of these factors alone is sufficient for a sense of well-being, but life seems incomplete when even one of them is missing. Therefore, to truly feel “good”, it is necessary to give each one what is due.