India Top Headlines

21.5% of the population showed evidence of past exposure to Covid-19 in the latest national sero-survey: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: More than 21 percent of the population, aged 10 and over, showed evidence of past exposure to Covid-19 in the latest ICMR national sero-survey, the government said Thursday, noting that a large proportion of people are still vulnerable to infection.

The third national serological survey of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was conducted between December 7 of last year and January 8.

Presenting the survey findings, ICMR Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava said that 21.4 percent of the 28,589 people, aged 18 and over, surveyed during the period showed evidence of past exposure to the coronavirus infection. While 25.3 percent of children ages 10 to 17 in the same population surveyed have had the disease, he said.

Urban slums (31.7 percent) and non-urban slums (26.2 percent) had a higher prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 than rural areas (19.1 percent), Bhargava said. , adding that 23.4 percent of people over 60 years of age had suffered from Covid-19.

Blood samples were also collected from 7,171 healthcare workers during the same period and the seroprevalence was found to be 25.7 percent, the ICMR director general said.

The survey was conducted in the same 700 villages or districts in 70 districts in 21 states selected during the first and second rounds of the national serosurvey.

On the coronavirus situation in the country, the Health Ministry said that India’s cumulative Covid-19 positivity rate is 5.42 percent and is decreasing. The weekly positivity rate (last week) was 1.82 percent, he said.

He said that 47 districts have not reported any new cases of Covid-19 and 251 districts have not registered new deaths in the last three weeks.

So far, 49,93,427 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the country, of which 11 states and Union territories, including Tamil Nadu, Assam, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Meghalaya and Manipur, have covered 30 percent or less of the workers. of health through Covid-19. vaccination, it said.

The ministry also said that 1,239 private facilities and 5,912 public facilities are being used as Covid-19 vaccination sites in the country as of now.

Original source