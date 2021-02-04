India Top Headlines

15 oppn MPs were unable to reach the farmers’ protest site | India News

GHAZIABAD: A group of 15 opposition MPs, including former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, was prevented on Thursday from crossing the Delhi-Ghaziabad border to the farmers’ agitation site at UP Gate on NH-9.

Standing near the barricades, which have been fortified with iron spikes, concertina wires and a concrete barrier built across the road, Harsimrat said it was as if protesting farmers had been imprisoned on one side of the road. border and opposition parliamentarians on the other.

“I see such barricades for the first time within the country. It is impossible to meet people from the other side. Normally, such barricades are seen on the border with Pakistan. I am surprised to see them in Delhi,” Harsimrat said. , whose SAD party left the NDA last year in protest against the new farm laws.

“We were detained by the police with riot gear as if we were anti-nationals and terrorists. Don’t we have the right to know the farmers, many of whom have come from my state,” he asked.

SAD’s Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the UP Gate site earlier this week and met with Rakesh Tikait, who is leading the sit-in agitation here, to extend his party’s support. Harsimrat was accompanied, among others, by Supriya Sule from NCP, Kanimozhi from DMK and Saugata Ray from Trinamool.

“We were prevented from meeting with the protesters. Now, we are going directly to Parliament, where we will raise the issue with the president,” Sule said. “We wanted to see what is happening here, but we were not allowed to go to the protest site,” Kanimozhi said.

The MPs, including those from NC and left-wing parties like RSP, arrived by bus but had to leave within 15 minutes after a heated exchange with the police.

