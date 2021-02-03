India Top Headlines

Two UP PAC jaws die in traffic accident | India News

MEERUT: Two officers from the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Police (PAC) were killed when a truck after colliding with another vehicle lost control and crashed into barricades, reports Sandeep Rai. The two jawans, Praveen Singh and Praveen Kumar, were killed on the spot. They were both residents of Ghaziabad.

The incident took place Tuesday morning in the Sikandrabad area of ​​Bulandshahr, where a unit from the 38th PAC Battalion was deployed. Anees Ansari, Commander of the 38th Battalion, said: “During the accident, these two jaws received the maximum impact, while several others who were near the barricade were also injured.” Police said the driver of one truck was injured and admitted to hospital, but the driver of the second truck is on the run and efforts are underway to identify him.

