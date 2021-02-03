India Top Headlines

Tractor Demonstration: SC Refers to PM’s Statement, Refuses to Receive Pleas on R-Day Violence | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the law will take its own course in Republic Day violence here and declined to consider time-limited investigation requests by from a panel appointed by the higher court, saying they don’t want to “interfere at this stage.”

One of the allegations presented by a lawyer sought the creation of a three-member commission of inquiry under the chairmanship of a former high court judge and composed of two retired high court judges to collect and record evidence and present a report on the violence. during the tractor. rally in Delhi on January 26.

“We are sure that the government is investigating (the violence) and they are doing it. We have read the statement made by the Prime Minister in the press that the law will take its own course. That means they are investigating. I do not want to interfere in this. at this stage “, said a bank headed by the president of the Supreme Court, SA Bobde.

The court, also made up of Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, requested lawyer Vishal Tiwari, who had presented the PIL, to represent the central government to take the necessary measures and ordered him to withdraw the statement.

The court also refused to admit a similar statement related to the tractor rally violence and asked petitioner Shikha Dixit to present a representation to the government.

During a brief hearing, the court took note of a lawyer’s presentation and said how it can assume that the police investigation into the January 26 violence will be one-sided.

“Obviously they will investigate everyone. How can you assume it will be one-sided? They are doing it and obviously they will investigate everything,” observed the bank and allowed Tiwari and Dixit to withdraw their PILs.

However, the court dismissed the third plea presented by attorney ML Sharma related to tractor violence.

Sharma had asked the competent authority and the media for instructions not to declare the farmers as “terrorists” without any proof.

He claimed that there was a “planned conspiracy” to sabotage the farmers’ protest and that they were allegedly declared “terrorists” without any proof.

The January 26 tractor parade that was to highlight the demands of farmers’ unions to repeal three new agricultural laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and they hoisted a religious. flag from the walls of the iconic Red Fort.

Tiwari had also requested instructions from the competent authority to present FIR against persons or organizations responsible for the violence and dishonor of the National Flag on January 26.

He had also said that the farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws has been going on for more than two months, but that it took a “violent turn” during the tractor parade.

“Unfortunately, the tractor march took a violent turn, leaving injuries and destruction of public property. This incident also affected the daily life of the public. Internet services were interrupted as the government ordered operators to suspend them. Today, Internet services are very essential to carry out work in different professions, especially in defense, since the courts and our Supreme Court of India operate online, ”Tiwari had said in his guilty plea.

He said the confrontation between farmers and police on Republic Day has drawn the attention of the whole world.

The statement said that there may be some conspiracy by some “notorious forces or organizations” to cause disturbances and damage the peaceful protest and create a confrontation between the police and the protesting farmers.

On January 20, the Center had withdrawn its application, filed through the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march on January 26 after the supreme court said the issue of the tractor demonstration on the part of farmers protesting against the new farm laws he was in “executive dominance.”

On January 12, the high court had suspended the implementation of the new contentious farm laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to make recommendations to resolve the deadlock between the Center and the farmers’ unions protesting on the Delhi borders. .

