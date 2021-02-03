The government can act tough to optimize nursing homes | India News

India Top Headlines

Time view The elderly are the most vulnerable sector of any population. According to the 2011 census, India had 104 million elderly, those aged 60 and over. Their number has grown since then. The number of nursing homes has also increased in recent years. In this context, strict control of these homes is imperative. The imposition of a sanction should have a deterrent effect.

NEW DELHI: With the increase in the elderly population, the government proposes to include a penalty clause in the revised version of the Parent and Senior Maintenance and Welfare (Amendment) Bill of 2019 to ensure minimum standards in institutions for the care of the elderly and foresee actions against those who fail to comply with the registration rules.It emerged that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has proposed the inclusion of a strict sanction clause that could invite a one-year jail sentence for those who work without registration or provide substandard services.This proposal will require the approval of the Ministry of Justice and then must be sent to Cabinet before the revised bill can be presented to Parliament. Given that the bill is listed among others as part of the business to be addressed in the current budget session, it is likely that the revised bill will soon reach the Cabinet for approval.The 2019 bill proposed to convert not only biological children but also adopted children, stepchildren and stepchildren, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law and minors through legal guardians, responsible for the care and maintenance of parents.