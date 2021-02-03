India Top Headlines

SC refuses to listen to request for investigation into Chinese surveillance, asks petitioner to make a representation | India News

NEW DELHI: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court declined to consider a request for directions to the Center to investigate the alleged surveillance of high-ranking personalities, including the president, prime minister and some acting judges of the high court, by from China and also on data theft. of citizens for Chinese digital money loan applications.

A bank headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the petitioning organization, Save Them India Foundation, can represent the Ministry of the Interior or the Ministry of Finance on these issues.

“These are sensitive and high-security matters. You make a representation before the corresponding ministry ”, said the court, also made up of judges AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

Defender Vishal Tiwari, who appeared on behalf of the petitioner, argued that China-based microcredit applications are operating in the country without proper guidance from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and this is violating the rights of the citizens to privacy.

“You make a representation to the Ministry of the Interior or to the Ministry of Finance,” said the bank.

Tiwari, referring to the Digital India campaign, stressed the need for adequate cybersecurity and said that there were media reports about China engaging in spying and surveillance of various senior officials in the country.

After the higher court said that the petitioner can represent the government, Tiwari said he would withdraw the statement.

The court allowed him to withdraw the argument freely to represent him before the authorities.

In its guilty plea, the organization had requested instructions from the government to investigate the alleged theft of citizen data by China-operated digital money lending applications and register FIRs for cyber terrorism and cybercrime under the relevant provisions of the the Information Technology Act 2000. and the Indian Penal Code.

The statement also sought a ban on Chinese-operated digital money lending apps in India.

He had said that the authorities should be instructed to ensure that lenders do not use any kind of illegal, violent or harassing method against borrowers to recover loan installments.

“China’s spying system and spying on India has developed a new threat and fear of losing our valuable secret information, public policy, defense policy, data hijacking and data theft,” he had alleged, adding: “This fact has come to light that China is monitoring the personalities who hold key positions in our country.”

Referring to a media report, he had claimed that a China-based company was tasked with monitoring more than 10,000 prominent citizens, including the president, prime minister and others in the country.

He had said that this development had come to light at a time when India and China are at a stalemate since last year in Ladakh and adjacent areas.

“A threat to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of our nation has emerged by monitoring and putting our citizens and influential people under China’s watch. Data hijacking and data theft can pose a danger to our national security and, in the future, can have disastrous effects, ”the statement alleged.

