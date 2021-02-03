India Top Headlines

Rajpath Renovation Work Starts Thursday, CPWD Moves Forward | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center’s plan for the renovation of Rajpath has received the go-ahead from the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) and the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC). Sources said work will start from Thursday and be completed in December this year so that the Rajpath area, which is also known as Central Vista Avenue, is fully ready for the upcoming Republic Day celebration.

TOI learned that while the HCC found nothing wrong with the government’s plan, the DUAC has advised the Central Department of Public Works (CPWD) to ensure that the character of the area is maintained and that the trees are protected. Officials said the CPWD received about 85 suggestions and objections and, after evaluating them, the project was presented to the HCC.

Sources said that in this entire area stretching up to two kilometers from the Gateway of India to Vijay Chowk there are hundreds of fully grown trees and only 15-20 of these will be transplanted. “This is not about cutting down any trees,” said an official.

According to the plan, the man-made canal along Rajpath will be rehabilitated with sandstone; There will be paths along the lawn and eight toilet blocks will be built on the stretch between India Gate and Vijay Chowk. With pedestrian safety in mind, four underpasses will be built under Janpath and C-hexagon. In the past, there have been some cases of fatal traffic accidents in these places.

Times of India