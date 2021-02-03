“No Propaganda Can Deter India’s Unity”: Amit Shah on Foreign Celebrities Supporting Agricultural Unrest | India News
NEW DELHI: Propaganda cannot decide the fate of India alone ‘Progress‘may, Union Minister Amit Shah said Wednesday after a wave of support for ongoing farmer protests by celebrities in the West.
“No propaganda can deter the unity of India. No propaganda can stop India from reaching new heights. Propaganda cannot decide the fate of India, only ‘Progress’ can,” Amit Shah said in a tweet.
“India stands united and united to achieve progress,” he added.
The comments come a day after international pop star Rihanna and young environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the farmers’ agitation.
