No foreign government supported farmer agitation: MoS Muraleedharan | India News

NEW DELHI: No foreign government has supported farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws, but protests related to these laws were reported by a “few motivated persons” of Indian origin (PIO) in Canada, UK, the US and in some European countries, Lok Sabha was reported on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had made a comment on issues related to farmers and Canada was told that such comments related to India’s internal affairs are “unjustified. “and” unacceptable “.

The minister was answering questions about the farmers’ protests.

“No foreign government has supported agitation by Indian farmers against three bills passed by the Indian Parliament. In Canada, the UK, the US and some European countries, protests from some PIOs have been reported. motivated on issues related to the Indian farm bill, “he said.

The matter was discussed with the Canadian authorities in both Ottawa and New Delhi and conveyed that such comments related to “India’s internal affairs are unjustified, unacceptable and would damage the India-Canada bilateral relations,” the minister said of the statements by Trudeau.

In early December, Trudeau, who was backing India’s agitated farmers, had said that Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protests and expressed concern about the situation.

“The Government of Canada has welcomed the commitment of the Government of India to maintain an ongoing dialogue with farmers to discuss issues of concern,” added Muraleedharan.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting for more than two months at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi demanding a complete repeal of the controversial farm laws.

