Mumbai DCP files defamation complaint against Arnab Goswami | India News

MUMBAI: The City Police Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone IX has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Arnab Goswami, his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami and ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, owner of Republic Media Network, for the alleged derogatory comments facts against him in connection with the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The statement named Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone lX as the complainant.

Rajput’s death on June 14 was investigated for the first time by policemen from Bandra Police Station. The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment after he allegedly took his own life.

The defamation complaint filed through the Public Ministry said: “This complaint is being presented by the Public Ministry in compliance with the sanction granted to the complainant by the Ministry of the Interior, Government of Maharashtra …”. The statement said the sanction was issued on October 23.

The complaint is filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for offenses related to defamation.

