India May Take on the Role of Network Security Provider in the Indian Ocean Region: Rajnath Singh | India News

BENGALURU: Stressing that India can take on the role of network security provider in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the central government hopes to cooperate with prosperous environment-friendly countries in the region.

“Geopolitically, India is a trusted part of the Indian Ocean distribution and can take on the role of network security provider in the region. Airpower has played and could continue to play a critical role in maintaining stability and stability. regional peace in the region. We are eager to cooperate with friendly countries and work towards developing capacities that can address their security problems and create a more stable and prosperous environment in the region, “he added.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Conclave of Air Chiefs of Staff at Aero India 2021 in Bengaluru, he said that it is imperative for India to strengthen relations with countries with which it shares convergent views on key global issues.

“We live in a challenging geopolitical landscape where countries not only have to face the threat of military aggression, but a natural calamity that includes pandemics like Covid-19, which has weakened the ravages in the last year. Therefore, when it is face threats on multiple dimensions, It is imperative for us to strengthen our relationships with countries with which we share converging views on key global issues, “Singh said.

The Defense Minister said that India’s unique arrangement in the IOR complemented by a powerful airlift capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF) enables India to contribute significantly to Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions.

“India has been conducting exercises on a regular basis to deepen HADR cooperation and coordination among our neighbors with the focus on sharing experience and helping build capacities,” he said.

IAF Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria said the IAF has been on the HADR mission at IOR.

“India and the IAF are aware of the shared responsibility with our friends and partners to respond to requests for assistance after natural disasters and calamities. The IAF with its powerful strategic airlift capability has been at the forefront of HADR missions. in this region, “he said.

The 13th edition of the Aero India international airshow, organized by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) started today and will continue until February 5 at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru.

