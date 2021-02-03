India Top Headlines

Greta Thunberg extends her support for farmers’ protest | India News

STOCKHOLM: Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has extended her support to farmers protesting at the New Delhi borders against the three farm laws saying she stands in solidarity with farmers.

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Thunberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The teenage activist’s post on the microblogging site came after Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Center’s crackdown on farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

“Why aren’t we talking about this?” Rihanna wrote, adding the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the microblogging site.

In addition to Thunberg, British MP Claudia Webbe also expressed her solidarity with Indian farmers.

“Solidarity with Indian farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era in which political leadership is lacking, we are grateful that others are stepping up,” he wrote alongside a screenshot of Rihanna’s tweet.

Meena, author and niece of the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, also showed her support on social media for the agitated farmers.

She wrote on Twitter: “It is not a coincidence that the oldest democracy in the world was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under attack.”

“This is related. We should ALL be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against peasant protesters,” he added.

Harris further wrote: “Militant nationalism is as powerful a force in American politics as it is in India or elsewhere. It can only be stopped if people realize that FASCIST DICTATORS are going nowhere.” .

The representative of the United States House of Representatives, Jim Costa, also called the current unrest worrisome, adding that the situation is being closely monitored.

“The unfolding events in India are worrying. As a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, I am closely monitoring the situation. The right to peaceful protest must always be respected. #FarmersProtest,” Costa wrote.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services in various districts of the state until 5 pm on February 3.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; the 2020 Farmers’ Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Agricultural Price Guarantee and Services and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020.

Original source