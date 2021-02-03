India Top Headlines

Farmers’ turmoil: SKM recognizes the support of foreign personalities, says it will get stronger every day | India News

NEW DELHI: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said on Wednesday that it is a matter of pride that eminent personalities of the world are showing sensitivity to the cause of farmers, but it is regrettable that the Government of India does not understand their pain.

The comments come a day after international pop star Rihanna and young environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted in support of the farmers’ agitation.

The SKM, a body that groups together farmers ‘unions protesting three agricultural laws, recognized the support of international personalities for the ongoing farmers’ movement.

“On the one hand, it is a source of pride that eminent personalities of the world are showing sensitivity towards the cause of farmers, while, on the other hand, it is regrettable that the Government of India is not understanding the pain of farmers and some the people are even calling peaceful farmers terrorists, “the SKM said in a statement issued by its leader Darshan Pal.

La Morcha also stated that the agitation grows stronger day by day. “After the massive support in kisan mahapanchayats in Uttar Pradesh, farmers have organized mahapanchayats in Dabra and Phulbagh in Madhya Pradesh, Mehndipur in Rajasthan and Jind in Haryana. A large number of farmers will come to Delhi in the coming days,” the statement said. . .

Farmers from Rajasthan and Punjab come to the Shahjahanpur border every day. Farmers have again started a dharna on the Palwal border and many from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will join the turmoil in the coming days, Morcha said in the statement.

The body that groups together farmers’ unions said it has taken note of transport-related problems and alleged that the government has shut down the Internet and is now also “choking” the entry of people from the media to the sites of protest.

“The government fears that the reality of this movement will reach ordinary people across the country and is doing everything possible to block communication from protest sites,” SKM said.

“It is time for internet services to be restored, barricades on main and internal roads removed, free supply allowed, and the government released the protesters,” Morcha demanded.

The team also extended its support for the one-day strike by electricity workers across the country, saying it “strongly opposes” the privatization of the electricity sector.

