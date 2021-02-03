Farmers protest: MEA criticizes “vested interests”, social media changes the battle zone | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Farmer protests that have been raging on Delhi’s borders escalated on Wednesday into a full-blown global war of words on social media with tweets from both sides and the foreign affairs ministry giving the unusual step of reacting to tweets from foreign individuals with a detailed official statement and senior government ministers and Indian celebrities joining the rejection.The Foreign Ministry said that “vested interest groups” had been trying to “mobilize international support against India” and that “the temptation of social media hashtags and sensational comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, does not it is neither accurate nor responsible. ”The niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris, who is a lawyer, climate activist Greta Thunberg, member of the foreign affairs committee of the US House of Representatives Jim Costa, YouTuber Lilly Singh, poet Rupi Kaur , rapper Russ, former adult film star Mia Khalifa, British MP Claudia Webbe and many others had come out in support of the ongoing farmer agitation after the publication of a Rihanna line on Tuesday. “Why aren’t we talking about this?” The international pop star with more than 100 million followers on Twitter had written with the hashtag #FarmersProtest and a CNN report on the internet shutdown in Delhi.

The statement from the Foreign Ministry was followed by actors Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, producers and directors Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, singer Lata Mangeshkar and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli who posted tweets with the hashtags IndiaTogether and India AgainstPropaganda that the MEA spokesperson had used in the statement. .

Several members of the Modi government also joined the counterattack. “No propaganda can deter the unity of India. No propaganda can stop India from reaching new heights (sic). Propaganda cannot decide the fate of India, only progress can. India stands united and united to make progress, ”Union Interior Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman and several others, such as Hardeep Puri, tweeted parts of the MEA statement. The young Interior Minister G Kishan Reddy was more direct. “We will not be intimidated by an international gang of lovers of anarchy.”

Defending the new laws and underlining the government’s efforts to find a solution, the MEA, in its statement, said: “The Parliament of India, after full debate and discussion, passed reformist legislation related to the agricultural sector. A very small A section of farmers in some parts of India has some reservations about these reforms. Respecting the sentiments of the protesters, the Indian government has started a series of talks with their representatives. The government has even offered to hold the laws in abeyance, an offer repeated by none other than the prime minister of India.

“However, it is regrettable to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests and derail them. This was seen atrociously on January 26, India’s Republic Day. A cherished national commemoration, the anniversary of the inauguration of the Constitution of India, was sullied and violence and vandalism took place in the Indian capital. Some of these vested interest groups have also tried to mobilize international support against India. Instigated by such fringe elements, statues of Mahatma Gandhi have been desecrated in parts of the world. This is extremely disturbing for India and for civilized society everywhere. ”

The statement concluded by saying: “Before we rush to comment on such matters, we urge that the facts be ascertained and a proper understanding of the issues in question be undertaken.”