Farm laws emit Lok Sabha rocks for the second day; Oppn demands a separate debate | India News

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were scrapped for a second day in a row on Wednesday after the House was repeatedly suspended due to protests by opposition members demanding a separate discussion on the issue of farm laws.

The House met four times but was unable to do business as members of Congress, DMK, AAP and SAD flocked into the Well and shouted slogans against the farm laws, ignoring repeated calls by President Om Birla to maintain order.

When proceedings began at 4pm, Lok Sabha Congressional leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tried to raise the issue of farmers’ agitation against farm laws, saying the matter is damaging the country’s image.

“We are concerned,” he said.

Several opponents entered the Well, protesting against the agricultural laws.

Chowdhury then demanded a separate discussion on the presidential address and the farmers issue.

During the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that he had talks with the leaders of the opposition parties and that they agreed to start the discussion on the motion by thanking the president for his speech.

“Now, they have made a 180 degree turn and that is also an insult to the president,” Joshi said.

President Om Birla reminded MPs that the entire nation is watching their conduct. He said people have sent them to the House to raise common man issues and not to chant slogans and disrupt proceedings.

Urging members to return to their seats, Birla said they must uphold the dignity of the House or else he will have to take disciplinary action.

He said question time is important and should continue.

However, the President’s repeated assurances that members will have an adequate opportunity to express their views did not cut the ice with protesting opposition members.

Amid the din, the Chamber was suspended first until 4.30 PM, followed by postponements until 5 PM, 7 PM and later until 9 PM.

Birla urged Party leader Aam Aadmi, Bhagwant Mann, and others to sit in their seats if they wanted a discussion. But the opposition members ignored his requests, forcing him to suspend the process again until 5 p.m.

Similar scenes were witnessed as proceedings resumed, with many opposition members shouting slogans as they reentered the Well.

After various documents were presented, the Spokesperson asked the agitator members to return to their seats as he wanted to start Zero Hour, and said that it is important to talk about the issues facing people in the members’ constituencies.

However, the slogans continued. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was also at the Well, holding a placard against agricultural laws.

As soon as the house met at 9 pm, members of the opposition parties entered the Well again and continued raising slogans forcing the speaker to adjourn the House session for the day.

There were more than 20 members, including those from Congress, DMK, AAP, and SAD, protesting at the Well.

Several farmers’ unions have been organizing protests at various border points in Delhi since late November demanding the repeal of farm laws.

