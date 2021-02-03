Deep Ocean Mission, Announced at Budget, to Harness Vast Resources of Strategic Metals and Advance Climate Change Research | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: The Deep Ocean Mission, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget on Monday, will tap into vast living and non-living marine resources, including strategic polymetallic nodules such as copper, nickel, cobalt and manganese across 75,000 square kilometers of en the central Indian Ocean basin, and placed India in the category of the select group of nations, including the US, China, Japan, Germany and Canada, conducting oceanographic research in the deep sea.According to the mission, Rs 4 billion will be allocated over the next five years, high-tech ‘underwater vehicles’ and ‘underwater robotics’ will be used for deep-sea mining.According to the resource assessment, India has an estimated resource of around 100 million tonnes of strategic metals at its assigned site in the Central Indian Ocean Basin.

For this purpose, a first generation mining site (FGM) with an area of ​​18,000 km2 has already been identified.

“This Mission will cover the exploration of deep-sea studies and projects for the conservation of deep-sea biodiversity,” said Sitharaman, referring to the vast resources of living and non-living marine resources during his Budget presentation.

“This is a very important Mission from both a strategic and research point of view. It will be an inter-institutional and inter-ministerial program, which will involve the main scientific institutions such as ISRO, BARC, CSIR, DRDO, the Department of Biotechnology and others ”, said the secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Madhavan Rajeevan. YOU.

The Mission, expected to be launched in the coming months, will have six main areas, including the development of technologies for deep-sea mining, the development of advisory services on oceanic climate change, technological and conservation innovations for the sustainable use of marine biological resources, deep ocean prospecting and exploration, ocean energy and high seas desalination, and Southern Ocean krill fishery.

Globally, the krill oil market was valued at $ 268 million in 2014 and is expected to reach $ 703 million in 2022. A project report from the Ministry of Economy and Finance noted that India is not yet a important player for the krill fishery in the Southern Ocean mainly because of the lack of technical knowledge about krill fishing and processing.

As part of the ocean climate change advisory services under the Mission, long-term predictions will be made on increased intensity of cyclones, storm surge, fisheries, stocks, increased sea ​​level, etc.

The MoES project report underscored that the Mission can be a game changer in understanding the oceans around us, make India a pioneer on various technological fronts, and also lead to the safety and self-reliance of the nation as a whole.

It read: “The Mission sets out to explore the depths of the ocean in a manner similar to the space exploration initiated by ISRO some 35 years ago. The use of space technology for various activities in India has helped shape life and space. national development. Through this Mission, they aspire to bring a similar revolution in the use of ocean science and technology to shape national life and the country’s development activities. ”