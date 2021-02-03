India Top Headlines

Covid-19: India registers 11,039 new cases, 110 new deaths | India News

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 case count increased to 1,07,77,284 with 11,039 new infections, while recoveries increased to 1,04,62,631, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health updated on Wednesday.

The death toll rose to 1,54,596 with 110 new deaths a day, updated data showed at 8 a.m.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 1,04,62,631, raising the national Covid-19 recovery rate to 97.08 percent, while the Covid-19 fatality rate stands at at 1.43 percent.

Total active Covid-19 cases remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,60,057 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country, representing 1.49 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,84,73,178 samples have been analyzed as of February 2 and 7,21,121 samples have been analyzed on Tuesday.

The 110 new deaths include 30 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala and 12 from Punjab. A total of 1,54,596 deaths have been reported in the country so far, including 51,139 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,367 from Tamil Nadu, 12,223 from Karnataka, 10,858 from Delhi, 10,188 from West Bengal, 8,668 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,156 from Andhra. Pradesh.

The Ministry of Health highlighted that more than 70 percent of deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council for Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the state distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Original source