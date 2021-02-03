India Top Headlines

Covid-19: IMA Refutes Center Figures, Says Viral Infection Killed 744 Doctors | India News

CHENNAI: “Shocked” by the underreporting of doctor deaths caused by Covid-19, the Indian Medical Association has urged the Center to form a high-powered committee to study data on doctors who succumbed to viral infection in the past year.

While the Center announced that 162 doctors died from Covid-19, the association has published its database containing the names of 744 doctors.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the president of the association, Dr. JA Jayalal, condemned the apathy of the Center in disclosing data and delaying the solatium to the families of the “martyrs”.

On Tuesday, the minister, in response to a question from Kerala MP Binoy Viswam (CPI), told the Rajya Sabha that 162 doctors, 107 nurses and 44 ASHA workers had succumbed to the viral infection.

While these data were based on information received from states about health care personnel under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package insurance scheme, the Indian Medical Association had submitted data indicating that 734 doctors, including 89 from Tamil Nadu, had lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the last year.

“Of these, 431 are general practitioners across India, who were the first point of contact for people. At least 25 of these doctors are under 35 years old, ”he said.

In his letter, Dr. Jayalal said that in the devastating pandemic, the front-line warriors of modern medicine had fought altruistically and lost their lives in the deal, but the Center had not documented the honor roll or the appropriate data. about these deaths.

