After Thunberg and Rihana, Kamala Harris ‘Niece Tweets in Support of Farmers’ Protest in India | India News

It is no coincidence that the oldest democracy in the world was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the majority… https://t.co/APWJscGsKS – Meena Harris (@meenaharris) 1612308896000

NEW DELHI: The niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted on Wednesday her support for the continued protests by farmers, saying that “the most populous democracy is under attack.”Meena Harris, a lawyer by profession and also the author of a book who took to Twitter to express her concern about the ongoing protests by farmers in India against controversial farm laws.

Harris responded to a video by US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez where she can be seen recounting her ordeal during the assault on the United States Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump on January 6.

“It is not a coincidence that the oldest democracy in the world was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is being attacked. This is related. We should ALL be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against protesting farmers. ” Harris tweeted while tagging a photo of a group of farmers protesting against farm laws.

Drawing a parallel between the assault on the US Capitol and the crackdown on protesting farmers, Harris said that “militant nationalism is as powerful a force in American politics as it is in India or anywhere else.”

Recently, a couple of other international personalities have come out in support of protesting farmers in India, including singer Rihana and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Thunberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The teenage activist’s post on the microblogging site came after Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Center’s crackdown on farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions. “Why aren’t we talking about this?” Rihanna wrote, adding the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the microblogging site.