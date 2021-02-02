India Top Headlines

West Bengal News: Exodus Continues, Two-Term MLA Resigns From TMC | India News

DIAMOND HARBOR (SOUTH 24 PARGANS): Dipak Haldar, a two-term member of the Diamond Harbor MLA of the Trinamool Congress, resigned from the party on Monday, marking the first major defection in the Lok Sabha constituency of party leader Abhishek Banerjee. So far, ten TMC MLAs have defected to the BJP since December in the run-up to the elections.

Haldar sent his resignation via SpeedPost to TMC State President Subrata Bakshi, with a copy to South 24 Parganas District President Subhasish Chakraborty. Haldar did not immediately announce his future plans, although he was at the Golpark residence of BJP leader Sovan Chatterjee last month. “I still have a decision to make,” he said.

But unlike Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee, Haldar will not resign as a member of the board of directors. “Why should I resign from the Assembly when the people have elected me? I will speak to the voters in my constituency and make a decision, ”he said.

Haldar fell from grace in 2015 when police arrested him in connection with a confrontation at Fakir Chand College after he confronted the officer in charge. Since then, he has had to take a backseat to Trinamool politics.

“How long can I continue with the insult? I was invited to the Mamata Banerjee meetings in Diamond Harbor. But I did not receive the invitation when other leaders and ministers held meetings in my constituency. No high ranking leader felt like talking to me when I was disappointed, ”said Haldar.

