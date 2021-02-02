We believe the rule of law and the democratic process must be maintained, says India on the coup in Myanmar | India News
NEW DELHI: Myanmar fell back into military rule on Monday, when the Tatmadaw or the army seized control of the government, detaining political leaders, including State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.
In response to the events in the early morning, India expressed “deep concern”. “India has always been firm in its support for the democratic transition process in Myanmar. We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be maintained. We are monitoring the situation closely, ”said a MEA statement.
India, like China, refrained from openly condemning the events. China said it had “taken note” of developments and expected “stability” under the Constitution. India has a lot at stake in terms of security and development in Myanmar. That is why he has believed for some time that New Delhi would have to work with all shades of the political spectrum there.
Western governments have roundly condemned military action, demanding the immediate release of political leaders. Myanmar has already been under Western sanctions over the Rohingya issue.
India has not signed up to the sanctions before and is unlikely to do so now, as New Delhi does not believe that they actually solve any problems.
In fact, India and China will be on the same side if the Myanmar issue comes up for discussion at the UN Security Council. India joined the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in January.
The blow was not entirely unexpected. Diplomatic sources have been concerned about this after the military and its party, the USDP, challenged the results of the November 2020 elections, where the NLD under Aung San Suu Kyi secured a landslide victory.
Statements by the military commander-in-chief, Major General Min Aung Hlaing, further intensified these fears, prompting many Western governments to issue warning statements. He was quoted as saying: “The Constitution is the mother law. We have to follow the Constitution. If the law is not obeyed, we must abolish it. Even if it is the Constitution, we must abolish it, ”the military chief told officers-in-training.
However, the most recent statement from the military junta says that they would impose the emergency on Myanmar for a year and hold elections afterward.
