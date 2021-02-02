India Top Headlines

Violence in Delhi: Judicial custody of Tahir Hussain and Umar Khalid in the UAPA case runs until February 16 | India News

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Karkardooma court extended judicial custody of those accused of violence in northeast Delhi, including Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, and others arrested under the strict Unlawful Activity Prevention Act (UAPA), on Tuesday, until February 16.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat extended judicial custody of the arrested defendants after they were presented in court today, and listed the matter for an additional hearing on February 16.

In November 2020, the court accepted the supplemental indictment sheet and said there is enough material to proceed against defendants Khalid, Imam and Khan for crimes under the provisions of the UAPA.

More than 750 cases were recorded during the violence in northeast Delhi that took place in February last year and claimed 53 lives.

So far, more than 250 charge sheets have been filed in violence-related cases in which charges have been brought against 1,153 defendants.

Times of India