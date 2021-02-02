India Top Headlines

The opposition organizes a strike after the president of RS rejected the notice of suspension by the agricultural laws | India News

NEW DELHI: The opposition organized a Rajya Sabha strike on Tuesday after President M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the ‘Notice of Suspension of Business Activities’ to discuss the ongoing protest over controversial farm laws.

Naidu, the president of Rajya Sabha, said that the discussion on the farmers’ protest will start tomorrow, not today.

“The president has referred to the agitation of the farmers in his speech. I wanted the discussion to start today, but I was told that the discussion starts first in Lok Sabha. With this in mind, we have agreed to have a discussion on the president’s speech tomorrow”. RS President M Venkaiah Naidu said.

“I have repeated that there was a threadbare discussion in the House on agricultural laws. It creates the wrong impression that there was no discussion. Regarding the vote, people can have their own arguments, but each party has played its part and made suggestions, “he added.

Several opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha have suspended commercial notices on new farm laws.

The leaders notified the suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedures and Business Conduct.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020; the 2020 Farmers’ Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Agricultural Price Guarantee and Services and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020.

