Sukhbir Badal’s cars damaged; four injured in congress-SAD crash in Jalalabad de Fazlika | India News

CHANDIGARH: SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal’s car was damaged and four people injured Tuesday in a clash between Congress and Akali workers during the presentation of nomination papers for the Jalalabad municipal polls in the district from Fazilka, authorities said.

Badal, however, escaped the violence unscathed, they said.

Akali Dal Chief and Ferozepur MP Badal and their supporters came to the Jalalabad administrative complex to submit nomination forms for their party’s nominees for the municipal ballot box.

Meanwhile, congressmen accompanied by Jalalabad MLA party son Raminder Awla also arrived there to present the nomination papers for their party men, SAD workers claimed.

The two groups got into a verbal brawl and congressmen later gheroed Badal’s vehicle to oppose him, sparking a violent clash during which the two groups threw stones at each other, police said, adding that they also A few shots were fired, but it still wasn’t. to find out who fired them.

The two groups also attacked each other with sticks, police said, adding that several vehicles, including Sukhbir’s car, were damaged.

Videos of being stoned in Sukhbir’s car went viral on social media.

The police charged the mob with lathi to disperse it.

MLA Raminder Awla, when contacted, accused Akali’s supporters of initiating the confrontation by breaking down the barricades and pressuring the congressmen to intimidate them. Akalis shot and used sticks, wounding two congressmen, he alleged.

In his counter-statement, Badal accused Awla of being behind the violence, adding that as a parliamentarian from the area, he had gone there to boost the morale of the party’s candidates in Jalalabad, but the congressmen attacked his car in addition to injuring three workers. by Akali.

Fazilka Police Chief Superintendent Harjit Singh said four people were injured. A seriously injured man was referred to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital and Medical College, Faridkot, it added.

“We have controlled the situation and now all applicants are presenting their nomination papers in a peaceful environment,” said the SSP.

“More investigations are underway and the accused will be prosecuted,” he added.

Later, while addressing the workers, Badal lashed out at the local MLA Congress as well as the police.

He sat in a ‘dharna’ at Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk, demanding the registration of a case against the “culprits”.

Meanwhile, SAD condemned the “murderous attack” against the Akali and Badal workers by “congressional thugs backed by the police” in Jalalabad and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for allegedly breaking the law status. and order in the state.

In a statement here, party spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said: “It appears that there was a premeditated attempt on the life of the SAD chairman and the Jalalabad police were complicit in this crime as they allowed the attackers to run freely.”

Claiming that the attack was sponsored by the state, it also required a high-level judicial investigation under the supervision of the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana.

Claiming that democracy was being “murdered” in the state under Amarinder Singh’s leadership and that criminals ruled the henhouse, Cheema said the prime minister had lost the moral right to continue in office.

“He should put up his papers immediately,” said the SAD leader while accusing the prime minister of being directly responsible for disturbing the peace and communal harmony of the state.

Elections to the eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on February 14.

Cheema said that it is now clear that free and fair elections for municipal bodies cannot be held in these circumstances.

“The State Elections Commission has also failed to stop dishonest elements in Congress. The SAD demands the immediate deployment of paramilitary forces in the state, as the Punjab police cannot be relied upon to carry out their duty. The SSP of Ferozepur and all other police complicit in this crime must also be prosecuted immediately, ”added Cheema.

