Rakesh Tikait Warns Farmers That Agitation Will Not End Before October | India News

GHAZIABAD: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait warned on Tuesday that the farmers’ agitation will not end unless the government repeals the three recently enacted farm laws and may continue until October.

“Our motto is ‘Kanoon Wapsi Nahi toh Ghar Wapasi Nahi’. This upheaval will not end before October, it will not end soon,” Tikait said while addressing a demonstration on the Ghazipur border.

Reacting to the heavy deployment of security personnel and fences on Delhi’s borders, he said: “The government’s strategy to detain farmers will be counterproductive as it will restrict the movements of agricultural products to various locations and in turn damage to the common people. I urge everyone to be prepared to carry this movement until October / November. Let the government make as many fences as it wants. ”

Tikait said the young man who raised the flag at the Red Fort was released by the authorities themselves. “All of this was done to smear the image of the Punjabi community and paint the image of farmers as anti-national,” he added.

Security has been tightened at the borders of Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri, as farmers continue their way to protest sites for the past two to three days.

The Delhi police have blocked roads near Akshardham and the movement of vehicles between Delhi and Ghaziabad on National Highway 24 has been restricted.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: Trade in Agricultural Products and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the 2020 Farmers’ Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Agricultural Price Guarantee and Services and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020.

