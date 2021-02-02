India Top Headlines

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Delayed Three Times Due to Farmers’ Issue | India News

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday, Congress and other opposition parties forced the suspension of the Rajya Sabha proceedings for the third time in the session before noon, as they insisted on starting a debate on the issue of the farmers’ protest by the three new agricultural bills.

The Chamber rose for the first time for about 40 minutes until 10:30 am. As soon as the Chamber reconvened, similar scenes were witnessed leading to another adjournment until 11:30 am.

When the Upper House met again at 11:30 a.m. M., The uproar continued as several protesting members stormed into Well, prompting Vice President Harivansh to adjourn sessions until 12:30 p.m.

The vice president called on members of the opposition to return their seats and follow Covid-19 protocols. However, their requests were not honored.

Members of Congress, Left, TMC, DMK and RJD withdrew for the first time from Rajya Sabha after the president rejected their demand for suspension of business for the day to resume the discussion.

Members of the opposition shouted slogans to interrupt Question Time, forcing President M Venkaiah Naidu to suspend sessions until 10:30 am.

As the protesting members continued to say slogans, Naidu asked them to return to their seats.

“Please go to your seats and allow the House to function. Some of you said last time that not having a question hour is a ‘murder of democracy’. This is a statement made outside,” he said.

“Members who have left and returned to the Well is not fair,” Naidu said before adjourning the House session for the first time.

When the House convened at 10:30 am, the slogans continued and the vice president, who was in the presidency, tried to persuade members to allow the House to function.

However, as the opposition members did not give in, he postponed the procedure until 11:30 a.m. At the time of the postponement, the minister of ports, shipping and inland waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya, was speaking about the 2020 major port authorities bill.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that opposition members themselves were demanding Question Time and the government agreed.

“Question time is on … whether (the protesting members) want question time or not, they consign it,” he said, as opposition members raised slogans.

Opposition parties, including Congress, Left, TMC and DMK, had issued a notice under rule 267 calling for the issues of the day to be set aside to start a discussion on the issue being pressed.

President Naidu, however, rejected the motion saying that members were free to raise the issue during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the president’s speech.

When the House met for the day, Naidu said he had received notification under rule 267 from various members, but the issue may be raised during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Speech at the joint session of both Houses of Parliament. .

The president, he said, had referred to the farmer’s agitation in his speech at the start of Parliament’s budget session last week.

While Lok Sabha is scheduled to start a discussion on the motion on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha will do so on Wednesday.

“As we are going to initiate a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Speech tomorrow, members can participate and raise their concerns,” he said, rejecting the 267 notice.

He said that several rounds of discussions have taken place between the government and the farmers group.

“I understand the concern (of the members) about the need to solve the problem as soon as possible,” he said.

However, Naidu allowed members who gave announcements to make very brief mentions.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a repeal of the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020; Farmers Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and Agricultural Services Law, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

Protesting farmers have expressed fear that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the “mercy” of large corporations.

However, the government has argued that the new laws will provide better opportunities for farmers and introduce new technologies in agriculture.

The leader of the Opposition and leader of the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said that the farmers have been camping for more than two months and that the issue should be discussed.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC) said the House is not aware of what is happening between the government and farmers and the House should discuss the issue separately from the Motion of Thanks.

“We want a discussion on a specific topic,” he said.

While CPI leader Elamaram Kareem said electricity and water supplies to the protest sites were cut off, DMK’s Tiruchi Siva said farmers have been sitting on the roads for more than two months in the cold and that the topic should be discussed separately.

Manoj Jha (RJD) said that Parliament should at least discuss the issue.

However, Naidu did not agree to his motion, after which members of Congress, Left, TMC, DMK and RJD went on strike.

“No one is stopping you from discussing the subject tomorrow. Tomorrow you will have a chance,” he said.

Naidu said that 10 hours have been allocated for the discussion of the motion of thanks to the president’s speech and an equivalent amount given for the budget discussion.

“Please take the opportunity tomorrow,” he said.

