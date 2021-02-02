India Top Headlines

Protesting farmers’ mahapanchayat on Wednesday for support: Top 10 developments | India News

NEW DELHI: Farmers’ “mahapanchayat” would take place in Haryana’s Jind district on Wednesday to gather support for their ongoing protest against the three core agricultural laws. On the other hand, the issue of the farmers’ protest shook both houses of Parliament during the current budget session. The government said aggressive violence by farmers on Republic Day during their tractor parade forced Delhi Police to resort to tear gas and water cannons.

These are the key developments of the day:

1. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) BKU leader Rakesh Tikait will attend a farmers’ mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Jind district on Wednesday to garner support for agitation against the center’s new agricultural laws. Preparations have been made for the event in Kandela village of Jind, said Sarv Jatiya Kandela Khap director Tekram Kandela. In addition to Tikait, several khap leaders will participate in it, he said. It will be a great gathering to gather support for the farmers’ agitation, Kandela said. Kandela khap, who had spearheaded a farmers’ agitation in Haryana nearly two decades ago, has lent his support to farmers against new farm laws. Perhaps several others support the turmoil. Tekram Kandela said at Wednesday’s event that issues including the demand to repeal farm laws and a legal guarantee of minimum support price will be addressed.

2. Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni arrived at Surewala Chowk in Uklana from Hisar district and addressed a group of farmers, where he requested their support for the nationwide “chakka jam” called by unions of farmers on February 6. Farmers’ unions announced a three-hour national and state road blockade on Monday in protest of the internet ban in areas near their sites of agitation and alleged harassment by authorities. Chaduni also criticized the government’s move to park buses to seal off the main entry points, erecting multi-layered barricades and checkpoints on the Ghazipur border in Delhi, the new focal point of the farmers’ unrest. He said the agitation by farmers will continue until the government withdraws the farm laws.

3. The government stated in Lok Sabha that it was ready to discuss farmer-related issues both inside and outside Parliament, amid vociferous protests from the opposition that forced repeated postponements from both houses. Rajya Sabha was suspended for the day on Tuesday without making any major transactions, as Congress and other members of the opposition created an uproar demanding a debate on the issue of farmers’ protest over the three new farm laws. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told Lok Sabha after the first postponement that the Modi government is always committed to discussing farmers’ problems. “The government is ready to discuss issues related to farmers inside and outside Parliament,” he said amid chants from opposition members. Tomar’s response came after the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that 170 farmers have died during the ongoing agitation against the three controversial farm laws.

4. The Rajya Sabha was suspended first for about 40 minutes until 10:30 am, then until 11:30 am and then until 12:30 pm. After the President’s speech in both Houses of Parliament on Friday and the presentation of the Union’s budget on Monday, Tuesday was the first ordinary session of Parliament. When the upper house reconvened at 12:30 pm, protesting members again flocked into the Well raising slogans, forcing Vice President Harivansh to postpone proceedings for the day.

5. In the Lok Sabha, opposition members primarily from Congress, DMK and the Trinamool Congress rushed to the well of the House to demand the repeal of the three “black” laws. Members of the Shiv Sena were seen raising slogans from the corridors. Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal was also seen holding a placard demanding the repeal of the controversial agricultural legislation. Spokesperson Om Birla urged members to return to their seats and follow the COVID-19 protocol. He said that in the ongoing Question Time, questions related to farmers were listed and members can raise their issues at that time. The lower house was suspended due to disruptions around 4.30, 5 p.m. and for the day a little after 7 p.m.

6. The Interior Ministry informed the Lok Sabha that the Delhi police were forced to use tear gas and water cannons as a last resort during the tractor demonstration on Republic Day because farmers protesting against the three laws farmers had “aggressively” resorted to riots. , damage to property and use of “criminal force” against public servants. The Union Minister of State for the Home, G Kishan Reddy, in a written response, also said that farmers were not following COVID-19 protocols: they were not maintaining social distancing or wearing masks despite gathering in large numbers. Reddy said Delhi police had no choice but to use tear gas, water cannons and soft force to control the crowd. The Lok Sabha was also informed that 39 cases were recorded between September and December 2020 against farmers protesting against the three controversial agricultural laws on the borders of Delhi.

7. Residents of three villages in Ghaziabad boycotted and banned their local MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar from “disrespecting” farmers, days after he was accused of intimidating protesters over farmers’ agitation against farmers. new agricultural laws in Ghazipur. In the villages of Banthla, Behta and Afzalpur Nistoli, banners have appeared declaring opposition to the BJP MLA, where locals and panchayats have made boycott announcements in recent days. Nand Kishor, however, has denied the allegations and claimed that the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait, who is leading the protest on the Ghazipur border, has falsely accused him and is “misleading” the country on the issue. The MLA also offered to resign if the allegations about his presence at the protest site are proven.

8. A delegation from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha met with Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged him to launch a judicial investigation into the alleged “conspiracy” against farmers protesting against the centre’s agricultural laws. Morcha leaders at a press conference said the Delhi government informed them that 115 farmers arrested by the police were in Tihar jail and demanded the formation of a medical board to examine them. The leaders said Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) formed a legal team on Monday and began work on Tuesday to help those missing or housed in jail. On Tuesday, the legal team met with Kejriwal and other leaders and demanded a judicial investigation into the matter. The legal team has given a representation so that everything comes out before the people, the leaders said.

9. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar responded negatively when asked at the Lok Sabha whether the government is proposing to give compensation to the families of farmers who have died during the ongoing agitation against the new agricultural laws. The minister was responding to a written question from several Lok Sabha MPs related to dialogue with farmers’ organizations. Tomar said some of the farmers’ unions and their members have been campaigning against the recently enacted farm laws. When specifically asked if the government was aware that “several protesting farmers have died or become ill” while agitating, Tomar said that the government during the discussion with these farmers’ unions “appealed many times for petition to children and the elderly, including women, to go home in view of the cold and COVID situation and other hardships. ” On whether the government proposes to compensate the families of farmers who have died during the upheaval, the minister replied: “No sir.”

10. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava defended increased security measures at the city’s borders, saying the force has “reinforced” the barricades so that they cannot be broken again. With multi-layered barricades, iron nails in the road, barbed wire, iron rods between the cemented barriers and the deployment of DTC buses and additional personnel on the ground, the tremendous security coverage in and near the protest sites of farmers has now become sites of unusual attraction. Tightened security measures at sites of unrest across borders follow violence during the Republic Day tractor parade by protesting farmers in which more than 500 security personnel were injured . When asked about the security measures, Srivastava told reporters in Pitampura (Delhi’s outer police district) that he was “surprised” that no one asked questions when protesters attacked policemen during the rally of tractors from the Republic Day.

Times of India