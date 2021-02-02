India Top Headlines

Iron nails and barbed wire turn farmers’ places of protest into fortresses | India News

NEW DELHI: With multi-layered barricades, iron nails in the road, barbed wire, iron rods between the cemented barriers and the deployment of DTC buses and additional personnel on the ground, the tremendous security coverage in and near the Farmers’ places of protest have now become sites of unusual attraction.

Tightened security measures at sites of unrest across borders follow violence during the Republic Day tractor parade by protesting farmers in which 394 security personnel were injured .

Even media people covering the unrest manage to reach protest sites with difficulty, as they first have to go through checkpoints and then cross multiple layers of barricades.

A BKU official on the Ghazipur border, which now looks like a highly secure fortress, said that despite the odds, supporters from far away are coming to the site to express solidarity with farmers.

“Andolan to hota hi hai mushqil mein, aaraam se kaun sa andolan hota hai (A movement happens only in adverse conditions, it never happens comfortably),” BKU Uttar Pradesh unit spokesman Pawan Khatana told PTI.

He said that so far sympathizers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand have come to Ghazipur, while small groups of people from states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Bihar have also arrived here.

“But what does this government security arrangement mean? Layers of barricades, iron nails in the road, barbed wire all around us. Forget humans, no one even has animals like this,” said Khatana, also chief. from the Meerut Zone of the BKU.

At the Singhu border, the Delhi police, along with paramilitary forces, are stationed in large numbers along with multi-level barricades.

Palwinder Singh, a protesting farmer from Punjab’s Amritsar district, said the internet ban was aimed at disconnecting farmers from the public.

“The government banned the Internet and blocked the roads with concrete dividers so that the public does not get information about the protest and no one shows up here. We are facing an issue of interest, however, the food and water supply is as good as before The sanitation facility is also normal, “he said.

Workers under police surveillance on Monday were seen hooking iron bars between two rows of cement barriers on the side of the main road on the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters agitating against the new farm laws. of the Center on site.

Another part of the road on the Delhi-Haryana border is now practically blocked because a makeshift concrete wall has been erected there.

On Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted travelers to border closures and suggested alternative roads to travel.

Security has also been tightened on the Delhi-Ghazipur border, where protesting farmers also camped for more than two months.

“The Ghazipur border is closed. Traffic has been diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper Market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is heavy on Vikas Marg , IP Extention, NH 24. Pl (ease) travel from other borders, “the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

According to the police, the border between Delhi and Ghazipur remains closed to traffic due to protests by farmers. Travelers are suggested to take alternative routes across the Anand Vihar, Chilla, DND, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders, it added.

“Singhu, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders are closed. Auchandi, Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders are open. Please take alternate routes,” the traffic said in another tweet.

Police said traffic was diverted from NH-44 and suggested to travelers to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44.

On Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava and other senior police officers visited the Ghazipur border to take stock of security arrangements.

Security arrangements continue to strengthen at the Delhi-UP border site, which is empowering farmers in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, days after an emotional appeal from Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait.

Drones have also been deployed to monitor protesters.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping on the borders of Delhi for weeks, seeking repeal of the three agricultural laws.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system. But the Center says the laws will only give farmers more options to sell their produce.

