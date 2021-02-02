Honor for Udupi resident in Qatar | India News

India Top Headlines

UDUPI: Subramanya Hebbagelu from Taggado, in Baindoor taluk has been unanimously elected as Vice President of the Cultural Center of India, Qatar for 2021-22. The center that works under the aegis of the Indian embassy has been working for the betterment of the indigenous people settled in the Gulf state.

Subramanya is also Vice President of Karnataka Sangha Qatar and Deputy Secretary of the ICBF and many other socially oriented organizations.

Subramanya played a critical role in ensuring that Indians stranded in the Gulf at the height of the pandemic returned to India on the Vande Bharat flights.

Elections for the post of Vice President of Karnataka Sangha Qatar were held using the DIGIPOLL mobile application developed by the Indian embassy. The results were announced 30 minutes after the polls closed. PN Baburajan was elected president along with members of the executive committee, according to a press release from the center.

