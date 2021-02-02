India Top Headlines

Haryana Extends Mobile Internet Restrictions in Seven Districts Through Wednesday Night | India News

CHANDIGARH: On Tuesday, the Haryana government further extended the suspension of mobile Internet services until 5 p.m. on February 3 in seven districts of the state amid a protest by farmers against the Center’s three farm laws.

“The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet services (2G / 3G / 4G / CDMA / GPRS), SMS services (bulk SMS only) and all dongle services, etc., provided on mobile networks except for voice calls in seven districts – Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar, until 5 pm on February 3, ”an official statement here said.

He said that the order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of the peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these Haryana districts and that it will take effect with immediate effect.

Anyone found guilty of violation of the aforementioned order will be liable for legal action under the relevant provisions, he said.

The government’s move to suspend mobile internet services in 17 districts before and after keeping them suspended in some places sparked protests from farmers in the state.

Farmers blocked the national highway near the Khatkar toll plaza near Narwana in Jind on Tuesday to protest against the curbs.

Azad Singh Palwa, a leader from Khap, alleged that the suspension of Internet services is negatively affecting various sections, particularly students.

“The final exams for the students are approaching. Many students are preparing for the entrance exams, but their studies are affected due to the suspension of the Internet, “he said.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala told reporters in Jind that the suspension of mobile Internet services in some parts had affected the office work and studies of students.

Times of India