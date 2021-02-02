India Top Headlines

Estimate behind the Covid vaccine pie of 35k cr: 700 / recipient, 50cr citizens | India News

NEW DELHI: The 35 billion rupee allocation set aside for Covid vaccination in the budget is intended to cover 50 million people with the cost of vaccines and related logistical and administrative expenses amounting to 700 rupees per inoculated beneficiary .

“We have tried to make a reasonable estimate of what it will cost. Our estimates are based on an estimate of Rs 700 per person, each of which requires two doses. The (vaccine cost) is Rs 200-250 (for each injection), plus incidentals such as syringes, cold storage, transportation, staff fees. The funding pattern will be decided by the Ministry of Health and Niti Aayog in consultation with the states. Whether the number of people to be vaccinated is Rs 50 million or more or less will depend on multiple factors. There are so many variables, ”Expense Secretary TV Somanathan told TOI.

In her budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the allocation and said that more funds will be made available, if necessary.

The government has targeted 30 million million frontline and healthcare workers and the envisaged target would mean that around 20 million million of the previous 50 inhabitants would receive the vaccine along with those who are younger but have severe comorbidities.

The rate of vaccination will depend, among other factors, on whether the vaccines will be available for purchase by individuals in a few months. These numbers are not part of the government estimates. As the injections in use, Covishield and Covaxin, are double dose vaccines, 100 crore jabs will be administered if the target is met.

The Center also defended the health and welfare budget from criticism that the 137% increase includes heads such as drinking water and sanitation. “These were also in the old budget,” Somanathan said. The government also considered disease control through sanitation and drinking water a major health problem, as it would directly affect diseases such as malaria and typhoid, dysentery, cholera, and hepatitis.

The increase in clean water and sanitation is pronounced, reflecting the renewed focus on preventive health, while nutrition was likewise part of the health and wellness initiatives announced by the finance minister.

Times of India