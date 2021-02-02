India Top Headlines

EC transfers 3 election officials from West Bengal | India News

The Election Commission has transferred Bengal’s additional Election Director (CEO) Saibal Barman, Joint Executive Director Anamika Majumdar and Deputy CEO Amitjyoti Bhattacharji. There are indications that more transfers may be at stake, reports Saibal Gupta.

Sources said all three had “a lot of experience” in running elections. Barman was in charge of the model code of conduct and law and order. He had held the position for almost 11 years.

Majumdar took care of EVMs and poll worker training while Bhattacharji manned the media cell. “The three officers were very experienced and transferring them just before the election will have an impact on their effective handling,” said a senior official in the CEO’s office. The sources also said that the three officers would be “rehabilitated” after the elections.

