India Top Headlines

Covid-19: India reports 8,635 new cases | India News

NEW DELHI: India recorded 8,635 new coronavirus infections in one day, the lowest in eight months, while daily deaths fell below 100 after nearly nine months, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health updated Tuesday.

The number of Covid-19 cases is 1,07,66,245 and the death toll rose to 1,54,486 with 94 new deaths, the updated data at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 1,04,48,406, bringing the national recovery rate to 97.05 percent, while the Covid-19 fatality rate dropped to 1.43 percent.

The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below two lakh for the fourteenth day in a row.

There are 1,63,353 active coronavirus infections in the country, accounting for 1.52 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed 20 lakh on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, as of February 1, 19,77,52,057 samples have been analyzed and on Monday 6,59,422 samples have been analyzed.

Reference page