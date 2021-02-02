India Top Headlines

Couple takes the plunge with a dip | India News

CHENNAI: At dawn on Monday, when all was well with the ocean, V Chinnadurai and S Swetha were married 60 feet underwater off the coast of Neelankarai in Tamil Nadu. The couple, software engineers, said they dove at an auspicious time, exchanged garlands and tied the thaali.

Chinnadurai is a licensed diver, while Swetha had been learning to dive since last month, reports Kamini Mathai. Both opted to dive dressed in traditional garb: Swetha in a koorai sari and Chinnadurai in a veshti.

