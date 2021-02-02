India Top Headlines

Citizenship (Amendment) Law Regulations in preparation, probably framed in July, Interior Ministry told Lok Sabha | India News

NEW DELHI: The government reported Tuesday that the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), passed at the winter session of Parliament in 2019, are being prepared and are expected to be framed in July this year.

The Union Minister of State for the Home, Nityanand Rai, informed the Lok Sabha in a written response that the CAA rules are in preparation. The subordinate legislation committees, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, were given an extension of time until April 9 and July 9, respectively, to frame these rules under the CAA.

Rai said the CAA was notified on December 12, 2019 and came into effect on January 10, 2020. The law facilitates the granting of Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim minorities: Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian. from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The President consented to the legislation on December 12, 2019.

Under the law, people from these communities who came to India until December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution in the three countries will not be treated as illegal immigrants, but instead will be granted Indian citizenship.

After Parliament passed the CAA, widespread protests were witnessed across the country, including the national capital. Opponents of the CAA complain that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA in conjunction with the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) is intended to target the Muslim community in India.

However, Interior Minister Amit Shah dismissed the allegations, describing the protests against the CAA as “primarily political.” He claimed that no Indian would lose citizenship due to the law.

Clashes between pro and anti-CAA groups had escalated into communal riots in northeast Delhi last year that left at least 53 dead and around 200 injured.

Protesters sat in a dharna in the Okhla area of ​​Delhi for several months from December 2019 to March last year. The Shaheen Bagh protests became the epicenter of anti-CAA agitation in the country.

The Parliamentary Work Manual establishes that “statutory norms, regulations and ordinances shall be drawn up within six months from the date the relevant statute came into force.”

It also establishes that in the event that the ministries and departments are not able to frame the norms within the prescribed period of six months, “they must request an extension from the Subordinate Legislation Commission stating the reasons for said extension”, which cannot be more than for a period of three months at a time.



