Budget for Farmers: ‘Bitter Harvest’: Farmers’ Unions Up Stake on PEM India News

BATHINDA: Agricultural groups have called the Budget a sugar-covered “bitter harvest” with an implausible goal of doubling farmers’ income by 2022. Stating that there was nothing worthwhile for them, they accused the Public Ministry of doing misleading claims like MSP. 1.5 times the cost of crop inputs.

“FM claims the government is on track to double farm incomes by 2022, but where is the report card to show how much progress has been made so far in this regard? Hollow claims won’t work – show us where the government and farmers are, as 2022 is only a year away. Please tell us how your income will double in just one year, ”said agricultural leader Jagmohan Singh. BKU Ekta Ugrahan Secretary General Sukhdev Singh Kokri questioned the formula for calculating MSP and called it flawed.

“Farmers have been demanding the setting of MSP according to C2 plus 50% profit calculating the cost of all ingredients, including the rent of the land and machinery and family labor. The government is not considering many elements when determining the costs of inputs, “he said. “What’s more, MSP is granted only on two crops, while farmers have been demanding it for all 23 crops. In total, only 6% of farmers are receiving the benefit, which is not acceptable, ”said BKU Ekta Ugrahan Secretary General Sukhdev Singh Kokri.

Agricultural groups also criticized the Center for not considering their demand to expand the scope of PM-Kisan. BKU Krantikari President Surjit Singh Phool said PM-Kisan’s benefit had been extended to just nine crore instead of 14 crore to farmers. “The other flagship program, Fasal Bima Yojna, has not benefited farmers; so they will not subscribe “.

Jai Kisan Andolan’s Avik Saha noted that the finance minister did not mention the allocations and status of Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan, price support and market intervention schemes and Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojna. On the Center’s plan to incorporate 1,000 markets under eNAM, farmer Gurdial Singh from Bathinda’s Sangat village said this model was not working in Punjab and many other states, either because the necessary infrastructure was not in place or the farmers had not been completely done. aware of it.

