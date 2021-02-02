India Top Headlines

BJP names Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry officials subject to elections | India News

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday appointed Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, G Kishan Reddy and Pralhad Joshi for election to the assembly in charge of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively, the party said Tuesday.

Arjun Ram Meghwal has been appointed in charge of the assembly elections in Puducherry, the party added.

Union ministers Jitendra Singh and VK Singh will be in charge of the assembly elections in Assam and Tamil Nadu respectively, the statement added.

Karnataka Chief Deputy Minister CN Ashwathnarayan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be co-in charge of the Kerala and Puducherry polls respectively, the BJP said.

Assembly elections are scheduled in these states in April-May.

