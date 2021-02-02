India Top Headlines

‘Aatmanirbharta’ chosen Oxford Hindi Word of Year 2020 | India News

LONDON: ‘Aatmanirbharta’, which implies self-reliance, has been chosen by Oxford Languages, which publishes the Oxford English Dictionary, as its Hindi word of the year 2020, as it “validated the daily accomplishments of the countless Indians who cared for and survived the dangers of a pandemic ”.

Explaining the choice, Kritika Agrawal, who is on the advisory panel selecting the Hindi word of the year, said: “In a speech to the nation in early May 2020, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the recovery package of Covid-19 from India, emphasized the need to be self-reliant as a country, as an economy, as a society and as individuals, in an attempt to navigate the dangers of a pandemic. The Prime Minister elaborated on this, noting that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not about being autonomous or being closed to the world, it is about being self-sufficient and self-generating. We saw a significant increase in the use of Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) following the Prime Minister’s speech, highlighting its growing prominence as a phrase and concept in the public lexicon. ”

The Hindi word of the year is a word or expression that is chosen to reflect the ethics, mood, or concerns of the past year that have the potential to become an enduring term of cultural significance.

Agrawal said that 2020 had required individual self-reliance more than ever, as millions in India adapted to new ways of life during the pandemic. “From homeschooling to teleworking, from creating our own entertainment media to finding ways to stay physically fit within tight spaces, from cooking for ourselves to taking care of ourselves, and being forced to stay away from family and loved ones for extended periods Over time, what has put many of us through is self-reliance, “he said.

“As we enter 2021, one of the outstanding successes of the entire Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign is the large-scale manufacturing of the Covid-19 vaccine in India,” he added.

In 2019, the Hindi word of the year was Samvidhaan or the Constitution due to the debates and discussions at the national level that followed the repeal of Articles 370 and 35 (A).

