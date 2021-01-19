Spiritual Guru transfers SC for custody of his parents’ disciple | India News
NEW DELHI: A man in his 40s, married with two daughters, went to the Supreme Court to seek to free a 21-year-old woman from the “illegal custody” of her parents, claiming that she considered him her spiritual partner alive and He challenged an order from the Kerala High Court awarding custody to his parents against their choice.
Kailas Natarajan, who claimed to have given up the mundane life of a doctor at the age of 42 despite completing the London MRC (Psych), filed a habeas corpus petition challenging Kerala HC’s decision to send Lekshmi, 21 years, citing the SC Judgment of the Hadiya case, where the constitutional court had weighed the right of an adult woman to choose her life partner while isolating her from the influence of her parents, even when her father had alleged that it was a case of ‘love jihad’.
When appearing before the petitioner, lead attorney Gopal Shankaranarayanan told a CJI SA Bobde court and judges LN Rao and Vineet Saran that it was disturbing to note that the HC interacted with the woman, that she wanted to go to her spiritual guru, and without However he allowed custody of his parents.
The bank run by the CJI said: “As this woman’s spiritual guru, you may have some interest in her. Can you show any evidence that you are her spiritual guru? Has she made a complaint to the police that she is in custody? Illegal? From his parents? Sankaranarayanan showed the complaints filed by the woman to substantiate the petitioner’s claim.
However, the CV said it would address the matter next week. “We would allow the HC to proceed with the case. We want to see what the HC decides when it takes over the case on Tuesday.”
Natarajan alleged that the woman is illegally detained by her parents and said that “the HC sent the woman to her parents and relatives despite the fact that she had clearly stated that she was in illegal custody, that she was subjected to physical violence and that she wanted to go to the petitioner, who is his spiritual companion and acharya. ” The HC had ordered the police to conduct a detailed investigation into the petitioner’s background.
He cited the Shafin Jahan (Hadiya) sentence in which it was clearly stated that the CS, in which the court had said that “social values and morals have their place but are not above the constitutionally guaranteed freedom.” Furthermore, it had ruled that “parental love or concern cannot be allowed to alter an adult’s right to choose.”
The petitioner said that he is a doctor by profession, that he completed his MRCPsych in London and then gave up worldly life at the age of 42, and took up spiritual practice in Vedanta Upanishad. “He is married and has two girls who are under his care and shelter, although they live separately. Lekshmi, a competent adult and well-educated woman, is the petitioner’s shishya yoga and spiritual partner. She has been illegally interned by her parents and relatives. since October 26, 2020, ”said the petitioner.
“Enraged by her choice to practice the Vedantic principles of Moksha, Sanyasa y el yoga divino with the petitioner, her parents harassed and tortured her, which was evident from a series of emails that she sent to the petitioner, as well as to the Kerala State Commission on Human Rights and Women ( on which no action has yet been taken) detailing this. In addition to the threats to her, even the petitioner has been threatened with an honor killing by her parents, “he alleged.
“Lekshmi is an adult and well-educated woman (who also has a brilliant academic record and has won gold medals at her university) she has the freedom to choose her own way of life and to question her personal preferences in whatever way should be Sin However, the HC ignored their explicit choice and replaced it with their own opinion, “he said.
Kailas Natarajan, who claimed to have given up the mundane life of a doctor at the age of 42 despite completing the London MRC (Psych), filed a habeas corpus petition challenging Kerala HC’s decision to send Lekshmi, 21 years, citing the SC Judgment of the Hadiya case, where the constitutional court had weighed the right of an adult woman to choose her life partner while isolating her from the influence of her parents, even when her father had alleged that it was a case of ‘love jihad’.
When appearing before the petitioner, lead attorney Gopal Shankaranarayanan told a CJI SA Bobde court and judges LN Rao and Vineet Saran that it was disturbing to note that the HC interacted with the woman, that she wanted to go to her spiritual guru, and without However he allowed custody of his parents.
The bank run by the CJI said: “As this woman’s spiritual guru, you may have some interest in her. Can you show any evidence that you are her spiritual guru? Has she made a complaint to the police that she is in custody? Illegal? From his parents? Sankaranarayanan showed the complaints filed by the woman to substantiate the petitioner’s claim.
However, the CV said it would address the matter next week. “We would allow the HC to proceed with the case. We want to see what the HC decides when it takes over the case on Tuesday.”
Natarajan alleged that the woman is illegally detained by her parents and said that “the HC sent the woman to her parents and relatives despite the fact that she had clearly stated that she was in illegal custody, that she was subjected to physical violence and that she wanted to go to the petitioner, who is his spiritual companion and acharya. ” The HC had ordered the police to conduct a detailed investigation into the petitioner’s background.
He cited the Shafin Jahan (Hadiya) sentence in which it was clearly stated that the CS, in which the court had said that “social values and morals have their place but are not above the constitutionally guaranteed freedom.” Furthermore, it had ruled that “parental love or concern cannot be allowed to alter an adult’s right to choose.”
The petitioner said that he is a doctor by profession, that he completed his MRCPsych in London and then gave up worldly life at the age of 42, and took up spiritual practice in Vedanta Upanishad. “He is married and has two girls who are under his care and shelter, although they live separately. Lekshmi, a competent adult and well-educated woman, is the petitioner’s shishya yoga and spiritual partner. She has been illegally interned by her parents and relatives. since October 26, 2020, ”said the petitioner.
“Enraged by her choice to practice the Vedantic principles of Moksha, Sanyasa y el yoga divino with the petitioner, her parents harassed and tortured her, which was evident from a series of emails that she sent to the petitioner, as well as to the Kerala State Commission on Human Rights and Women ( on which no action has yet been taken) detailing this. In addition to the threats to her, even the petitioner has been threatened with an honor killing by her parents, “he alleged.
“Lekshmi is an adult and well-educated woman (who also has a brilliant academic record and has won gold medals at her university) she has the freedom to choose her own way of life and to question her personal preferences in whatever way should be Sin However, the HC ignored their explicit choice and replaced it with their own opinion, “he said.